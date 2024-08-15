Brokerages Set Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) PT at $69.13

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.13.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Enovis from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Enovis from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Enovis from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENOV. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Enovis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Enovis during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Enovis by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovis during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENOV stock opened at $43.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.64 and a beta of 1.92. Enovis has a one year low of $39.98 and a one year high of $65.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $525.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.99 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enovis will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

