Brokerages Set Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) PT at $31.88

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.88.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of FYBR stock opened at $27.80 on Monday. Frontier Communications Parent has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $29.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.9% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,260,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,987,000 after purchasing an additional 23,825 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 49.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 420,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,002,000 after purchasing an additional 139,215 shares during the period. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 345.7% in the second quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 445,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,670,000 after purchasing an additional 345,744 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $823,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 18.4% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

