Brokerages Set IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target at $23.56

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.56.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded IMAX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on IMAX from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Shares of IMAX opened at $19.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.69. IMAX has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $21.62.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $88.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.52 million. IMAX had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IMAX will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in IMAX in the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

