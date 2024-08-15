Brokerages Set J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Target Price at $41.40

Shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.40.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of J.Jill in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on J.Jill from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other J.Jill news, Director Investors Ltd. Towerbrook sold 1,300,000 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $40,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,021,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,664,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other J.Jill news, Director Investors Ltd. Towerbrook sold 1,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $40,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,021,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,664,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark W. Webb sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $45,616.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,354.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,326,190 shares of company stock worth $41,210,657. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in J.Jill by 539.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 304,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 256,687 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the second quarter worth $7,120,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of J.Jill by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 346,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 181,116 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 2,143.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 128,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC bought a new position in J.Jill in the 2nd quarter worth $1,749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill Price Performance

JILL stock opened at $34.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.50. J.Jill has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $40.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.65.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. J.Jill had a return on equity of 136.44% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $161.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that J.Jill will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

