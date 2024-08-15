Brokerages Set JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD) Price Target at GBX 459.40

Shares of JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 459.40 ($5.87).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of JD Sports Fashion to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 115 ($1.47) to GBX 110 ($1.40) in a research note on Monday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 925 ($11.81) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 172 ($2.20) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion Stock Up 1.1 %

JD Sports Fashion Increases Dividend

Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock opened at GBX 122.95 ($1.57) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.11. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of GBX 103 ($1.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 177.75 ($2.27). The company has a market capitalization of £6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,216.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 121.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 119.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.30. JD Sports Fashion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JD Sports Fashion

In other news, insider Darren M. Shapland acquired 40,000 shares of JD Sports Fashion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £44,400 ($56,690.50). 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

(Get Free Report

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.