Brokerages Set LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Price Target at $9.58

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.69.

A number of brokerages have commented on LXU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of LSB Industries from $8.80 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of LSB Industries from $9.25 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Monday.

LXU opened at $7.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $549.10 million, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.31. LSB Industries has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXU. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of LSB Industries by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LSB Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in LSB Industries by 154.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in LSB Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

