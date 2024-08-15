Brokerages Set Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Price Target at $1,626.83

Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,626.83.

MKL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price objective for the company.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Markel Group

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Markel Group

In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,606.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 20 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,512.50 per share, with a total value of $30,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,787.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $18,145,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Markel Group by 616.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,991,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Markel Group by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Performance

NYSE MKL opened at $1,536.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,567.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,533.11. Markel Group has a 1-year low of $1,295.65 and a 1-year high of $1,670.24.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.