Brokerages Set Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Price Target at $1,626.83

Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,626.83.
MKL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price objective for the company.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $18,145,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Markel Group by 616.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,991,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Markel Group by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.
NYSE MKL opened at $1,536.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,567.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,533.11. Markel Group has a 1-year low of $1,295.65 and a 1-year high of $1,670.24.
Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.
