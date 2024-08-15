Brokerages Set Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target at $78.94

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.61.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.2 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $71.20 on Monday. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $95.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.57.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $907,000. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,735,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,683,000 after buying an additional 429,936 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,832,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,468,000 after buying an additional 62,595 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 174,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after buying an additional 16,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $1,686,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.