Brokerages Set Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target at $102.08

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.08.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OLLI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $438,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,659 shares in the company, valued at $551,978.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $438,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,978.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 14,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $1,279,232.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,242. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,367 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,165 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 194.3% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $86.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.89. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $104.98. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $508.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

