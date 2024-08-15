Brokerages Set Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Target Price at GBX 9,697.50

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,697.50 ($123.82).

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,690 ($123.72) to GBX 9,580 ($122.32) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,800 ($125.13) to GBX 8,150 ($104.06) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

In other Spirax-Sarco Engineering news, insider Kevin J. Thompson purchased 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7,655 ($97.74) per share, with a total value of £48,992 ($62,553.63). Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPX opened at GBX 7,565 ($96.59) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8,546.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9,329.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3,038.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.01. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12 month low of GBX 7,490 ($95.63) and a 12 month high of £112.80 ($144.02).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a GBX 47.50 ($0.61) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,425.70%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions it operates through three segments: Steam Thermal Solutions; Electric Thermal Solutions; and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

