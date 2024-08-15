Brokerages Set UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Target Price at $18.06

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.06.

PATH has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on UiPath from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on UiPath from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in UiPath by 875.6% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $11.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.50 and a beta of 0.86. UiPath has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.08.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $335.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.84 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

