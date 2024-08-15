Brokerages Set Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Target Price at $27.36

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.36.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VIRT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

In related news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1,867.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 13,633 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 735,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,903,000 after buying an additional 64,086 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,699,000. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $30.32 on Monday. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $30.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $385.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.92 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

