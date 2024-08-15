Brokerages Set Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) PT at $35.83

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.83.

WY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

NYSE:WY opened at $30.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,226. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 180,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 15,657 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 99,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 12,225 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Free Report

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

