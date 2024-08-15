Brokers Set Expectations for Spectral AI, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDAI)

Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spectral AI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 12th. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes anticipates that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Northland Capmk currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spectral AI’s current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Spectral AI’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MDAI. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Spectral AI in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Spectral AI in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDAI opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1.90. Spectral AI has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Spectral AI during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Spectral AI during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spectral AI in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Spectral AI in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Highlander Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectral AI by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Partners L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 141,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Spectral AI, Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers.

