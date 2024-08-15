Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.20.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BIP shares. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $30.48 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.32 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.41.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.82%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 522.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

