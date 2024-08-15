Brunswick (BC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Brunswick (NYSE: BC) recently:
- 7/29/2024 – Brunswick was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/26/2024 – Brunswick had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $93.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/26/2024 – Brunswick had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $115.00.
- 7/26/2024 – Brunswick had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/25/2024 – Brunswick had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/24/2024 – Brunswick had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/12/2024 – Brunswick had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $97.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/10/2024 – Brunswick had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $108.00 to $97.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/8/2024 – Brunswick had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/8/2024 – Brunswick had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $95.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
NYSE BC opened at $74.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.70. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $99.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.52.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $29,119.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,155.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,266,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,331,000 after purchasing an additional 160,531 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,637,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,964,000 after buying an additional 58,583 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,430,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,903,000 after buying an additional 1,137,568 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 7.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,096,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,577,000 after acquiring an additional 144,416 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,461,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,337,000 after purchasing an additional 57,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.
