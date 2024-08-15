Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) PT Raised to C$14.50

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.UGet Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.06% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$14.30.

Shares of TSE HOM.U opened at C$12.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$430.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.09. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$9.99 and a 52 week high of C$13.03.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

