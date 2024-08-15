Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) PT Raised to C$14.50

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.06% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$14.30.

Get Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Shares of TSE HOM.U opened at C$12.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$430.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.09. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$9.99 and a 52 week high of C$13.03.

(Get Free Report)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.