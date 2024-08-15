BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter. BT Brands had a negative net margin of 9.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.91%.
BT Brands Price Performance
BT Brands stock opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.74. BT Brands has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.49.
BT Brands Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BT Brands
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Forget Robotaxis: Electric Air Taxis are the Next Big Investment
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Crocs Stock Slips After Earnings Beat: Will It Bounce Back?
- About the Markup Calculator
- Tencent’s Earnings Show Signs of Comeback in China’s Tech Market
Receive News & Ratings for BT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.