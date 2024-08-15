BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter. BT Brands had a negative net margin of 9.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.91%.

BT Brands stock opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.74. BT Brands has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.49.

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, chicken chunks, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

