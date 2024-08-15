CAE (NYSE:CAE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. CAE had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. CAE’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

CAE Price Performance

CAE stock opened at $17.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.17. CAE has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $25.04.

Get CAE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CAE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Desjardins lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CAE in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

CAE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.