California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $48.59, but opened at $50.22. California Resources shares last traded at $49.13, with a volume of 18,798 shares.

Specifically, Director Mark Allen Mcfarland sold 37,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $1,779,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,565.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Allen Mcfarland sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $1,779,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,565.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christian S. Kendall bought 20,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,333.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Get California Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of California Resources from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on California Resources from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

California Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.36). California Resources had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.41%.

Institutional Trading of California Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRC. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 67,800.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in California Resources by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in California Resources in the second quarter worth $258,000. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in California Resources during the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About California Resources

(Get Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.