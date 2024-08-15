Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Organigram (TSE:OGI) Price Target to C$3.60

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.25 to C$3.60 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Organigram from C$4.40 to C$4.35 in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

TSE:OGI opened at C$2.62 on Wednesday. Organigram has a twelve month low of C$1.35 and a twelve month high of C$3.95. The company has a market cap of C$269.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.52.

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$37.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$38.20 million. Organigram had a negative return on equity of 54.53% and a negative net margin of 153.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Organigram will post 0.1406036 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Paolo De Luca sold 11,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.61, for a total transaction of C$31,056.39. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O’ Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED’ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

