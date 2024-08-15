Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Organigram (TSE:OGI) Price Target to C$3.60

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.25 to C$3.60 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Organigram from C$4.40 to C$4.35 in a research report on Friday, May 17th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Organigram
Organigram Stock Performance
Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$37.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$38.20 million. Organigram had a negative return on equity of 54.53% and a negative net margin of 153.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Organigram will post 0.1406036 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Organigram
In other news, Senior Officer Paolo De Luca sold 11,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.61, for a total transaction of C$31,056.39. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Organigram Company Profile
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O’ Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED’ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Organigram
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Forget Robotaxis: Electric Air Taxis are the Next Big Investment
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Crocs Stock Slips After Earnings Beat: Will It Bounce Back?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Tencent’s Earnings Show Signs of Comeback in China’s Tech Market
Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.