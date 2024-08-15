Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ACET. StockNews.com raised shares of Adicet Bio to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.25.

ACET stock opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.87. Adicet Bio has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.77. The firm has a market cap of $112.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.80.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. On average, analysts forecast that Adicet Bio will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adicet Bio

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACET. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Adicet Bio by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after buying an additional 1,441,503 shares during the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adicet Bio by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 2,948,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 833,333 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Adicet Bio by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,512,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 463,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter worth $2,906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

