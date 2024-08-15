Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CNQ. Desjardins downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $36.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $41.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.91. The company has a market capitalization of $76.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 18.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 96.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 42,518,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,514,190,000 after buying an additional 20,843,193 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,464,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,476,644,000 after acquiring an additional 19,980,902 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 31,668,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,127,382,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245,046 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 29,456,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,048,660,000 after purchasing an additional 14,418,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,916,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $815,751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

