Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Omeros in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.90) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.93). The consensus estimate for Omeros’ current full-year earnings is ($1.81) per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OMER. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Omeros Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of OMER stock opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.92. The firm has a market cap of $238.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.45. Omeros has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $5.68.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.13).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMER. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Omeros by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 11,333 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Omeros in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Omeros by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Omeros by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Omeros by 199.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the period. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

