Cantor Fitzgerald Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.33) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.09). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.29) per share.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 172.29% and a negative return on equity of 43.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

EYPT opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.45. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $30.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYPT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 674,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after buying an additional 445,289 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $24,641,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 176.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 13,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $116,947.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at $18,611. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

