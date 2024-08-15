Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Annexon, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Annexon in a report released on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now expects that the company will earn ($0.92) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.88). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Annexon’s current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share.
Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23).
Annexon Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ANNX opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average is $5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.29. Annexon has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annexon
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Annexon by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annexon during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Annexon by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Annexon in the second quarter valued at about $56,000.
Annexon Company Profile
Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
