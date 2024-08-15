Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target Raised to $137.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $137.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.08.

Shares of CAH opened at $106.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $85.11 and a 12-month high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

