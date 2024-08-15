Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $102.58, but opened at $109.00. Cardinal Health shares last traded at $107.38, with a volume of 636,654 shares changing hands.

The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Argus dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 3.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.18. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.27, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

