Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading Down 2.5% After Insider Selling

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report)'s share price was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $142.49 and last traded at $142.86. Approximately 967,978 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,435,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.49.

Specifically, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 20,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 359,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,905,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Carvana news, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 359,370 shares in the company, valued at $53,905,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.25, for a total transaction of $496,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,552 shares in the company, valued at $19,110,786. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,468,234 shares of company stock valued at $303,722,677. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Carvana from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Carvana from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.73.

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.30 and a beta of 3.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.96 and a 200-day moving average of $97.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth $5,610,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $864,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $500,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

