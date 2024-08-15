Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells $210,081.95 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $210,081.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $26.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.56 million, a PE ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average of $22.18. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $28.22.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $87.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 12.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSTL. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 362.2% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 70.3% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 943.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Finally, WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

