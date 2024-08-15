C&C Group (LON:CCR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

C&C Group (LON:CCR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.36) price objective on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Monday, June 10th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CCR
C&C Group Price Performance
Insider Transactions at C&C Group
In related news, insider Ralph Findlay acquired 44,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.00) per share, for a total transaction of £69,317.07 ($88,504.94). Company insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.
About C&C Group
C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.
