CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Tom Peddie Sells 4,000 Shares

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) Director Tom Peddie sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.75, for a total value of C$295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at C$36,875.

CCL Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CCL.B stock opened at C$74.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.53. CCL Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of C$52.82 and a 1-year high of C$75.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$72.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCL.B shares. TD Securities upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CCL Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$84.78.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

