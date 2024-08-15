CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $17.48. Approximately 11,984 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 13,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.46.

CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91.

Institutional Trading of CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF stock. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC owned 2.83% of CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF Company Profile

The Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (OWNS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to generate current income from an actively managed portfolio of investment grade, fixed income securities backed by mortgage loans made to low- and moderate-income borrowers and minorities.

