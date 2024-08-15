Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 138.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Celcuity in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Celcuity from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Celcuity to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Celcuity alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CELC

Celcuity Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of CELC stock opened at $16.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.81. Celcuity has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $22.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 11.23.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celcuity will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CELC. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Celcuity by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Celcuity by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE increased its position in Celcuity by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Celcuity by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Celcuity by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.