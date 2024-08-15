Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 65.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CELC. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Celcuity from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Leerink Partnrs raised Celcuity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Celcuity from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celcuity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

CELC opened at $16.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $573.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 11.23. Celcuity has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.07. Equities research analysts forecast that Celcuity will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Celcuity by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Celcuity by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its holdings in Celcuity by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Celcuity by 9.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Celcuity by 7.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

