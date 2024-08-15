Central Bancompany, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCY) Plans $2.25 Quarterly Dividend

Central Bancompany, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 2.25 per share on Sunday, September 1st. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Central Bancompany Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CBCY opened at $652.00 on Thursday. Central Bancompany has a fifty-two week low of $619.99 and a fifty-two week high of $750.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $666.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $665.79.

About Central Bancompany

Central Bancompany, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company. It offers checking and savings accounts; home, personal, student, real estate, SBA, mortgage, and equipment loans; and line of credit and commercial lending. The company also provides investment services, which includes annuities, brokerage, investor services insurance, retirement, and trust and wealth management services; investment advisory, relationship banking, and cash management services; and credit cards, and online and mobile banking.

