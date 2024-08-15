CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Mkm upgraded CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CEVA from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CEVA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. CEVA has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $25.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.73.

In other news, Director Louis Silver sold 3,934 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $81,512.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in CEVA by 1,693.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 321,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after buying an additional 303,673 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CEVA by 67.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 523,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,887,000 after purchasing an additional 211,697 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of CEVA by 13,776.3% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 180,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 179,643 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of CEVA during the fourth quarter worth $1,731,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CEVA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,969,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,428,000 after purchasing an additional 62,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

