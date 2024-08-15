Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) PT Raised to C$16.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CSH.UN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chartwell Retirement Residences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.17.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSH.UN

Chartwell Retirement Residences Trading Up 1.1 %

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Shares of CSH.UN stock opened at C$14.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20. The firm has a market cap of C$3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.67. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12-month low of C$9.59 and a 12-month high of C$14.61.

(Get Free Report)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.