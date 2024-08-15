Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$15.00 to C$16.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Chartwell Retirement Residences traded as high as C$14.58 and last traded at C$14.57, with a volume of 101727 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.35.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.17.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.67. The company has a market cap of C$3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is currently -358.82%.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

