Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives $183.68 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $183.68.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of CHKP opened at $183.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.35. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $126.57 and a 1-year high of $186.75.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

