Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHKEZ) Shares Down 17.1%

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 17.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $57.29 and last traded at $57.29. 5,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 2,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.08.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.58.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chesapeake Energy stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEZ – Free Report) by 225.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.