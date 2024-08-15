Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Director Paul L. Maddock, Jr. Sells 9,634 Shares

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) Director Paul L. Maddock, Jr. sold 9,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $1,094,037.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,702.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Down 0.1 %

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $113.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $83.79 and a 52-week high of $120.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.49.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $166.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Utilities

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 53.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $35,265,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,078,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the first quarter worth $583,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,471,000 after acquiring an additional 118,878 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.20.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

See Also

