ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $24.12, but opened at $23.44. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $23.58, with a volume of 1,934 shares changing hands.

The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.96 million. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.858 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 3.17%. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMOS. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the first quarter worth about $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 1.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 55,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 40,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. 7.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Trading Down 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $853.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.38.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

Featured Articles

