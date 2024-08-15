Chrysalis Investments (LON:CHRY) Trading Up 2.8%

Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:CHRY – Get Free Report) rose 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 75 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 73.80 ($0.94). Approximately 562,584 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,395,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.80 ($0.92).

Chrysalis Investments Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a market cap of £439.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 78.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 81.53.

Chrysalis Investments Company Profile

Chrysalis Investments Limited is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.

