Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Trading Down 11.4%

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Free Report) shares fell 11.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.99 and last traded at $10.94. 6,201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 252,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Stock Up 4.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.72.

Institutional Trading of Churchill Capital Corp VII

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 4th quarter valued at $2,583,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,950,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,084,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after acquiring an additional 513,241 shares in the last quarter. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Churchill Capital Corp VII

Churchill Capital Corp VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

