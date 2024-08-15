CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF Common (TSE:CGXF) Trading Down 0.3%

CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF Common (TSE:CGXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$10.71 and last traded at C$10.82. 6,710 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 23,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.85.

CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF Common Stock Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.82.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF Common Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF Common and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.