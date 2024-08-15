Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$16.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$9.50. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.52% from the company’s previous close.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
TSE:CPH opened at C$13.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of C$3.52 and a twelve month high of C$14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$333.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.05.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cipher Pharmaceuticals
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.