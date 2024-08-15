Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C opened at $59.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $113.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $67.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.47.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

