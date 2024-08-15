CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for CleanSpark in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.09). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CleanSpark’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CleanSpark’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on CleanSpark from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. CleanSpark has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $24.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CleanSpark by 58.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,755,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,738 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,433,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235,171 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,074,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CleanSpark by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 871,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after acquiring an additional 215,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the first quarter worth about $3,818,000. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

