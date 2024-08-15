CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Stock Price Down 0.8% After Analyst Downgrade

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday after Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $23.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. CleanSpark traded as low as $10.84 and last traded at $11.07. 6,423,652 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 32,378,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CLSK. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.30.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CleanSpark
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CleanSpark
CleanSpark Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average of $16.35.
CleanSpark Company Profile
CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.
